Centre remains non-committal on paddy purchase

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 00:37 IST

The Central government has remained non-committal on the issue of purchase of paddy cultivated in the State during the just-concluded kharif season.

The Centre has, at the same time, remained adamant on its stand that it will not purchase boiled/parboiled rice produced in Telangana. The decisions were announced after the marathon discussions between the delegation of the State government led by Minister K.T. Rama Rao with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday. The delegation comprised Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials.

The Central government postponed the discussions on the issue to November 26 without announcing any decision after the meeting. The State delegation led by Mr. Rama Rao made a fervent appeal to the Union government about the need to purchase paddy produced during the kharif season as also the anticipated produce during the yasangi (rabi) season. The delegation sought clarity on the quantum of rice that would be purchased through the FCI.

Mr. Rama Rao demanded that the Centre give a clarity on the quantum and quality of paddy that would be purchased from Telangana.

Mr. Rama Rao expressed concern that while there was no clarity about the purchase of the produce during the kharif, the Centre was also not clear about the procurement relating to rabi season. The Centre on its part had made clear that it would not procure boiled rice and said that a decision on the quantum of purchases would be taken on November 26. The Central Government has however responded positively on increasing the limit of paddy that would be procured from the State.