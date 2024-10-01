ADVERTISEMENT

Centre releases ₹416.80 crore to Telangana for flood damage

Published - October 01, 2024 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The funds are part of Central share from the State Disaster Response Fund

The Hindu Bureau

In light of the extensive damage caused by floods during the monsoon this year, the Central government has released ₹416.80 crore to Telangana as part of a total package of ₹5,858.60 crore designated for 14 flood-hit States. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided these funds as Central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The floods have inflicted significant hardship on the people of Telangana, resulting in damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods. This release will help address the immediate needs of the affected populations, providing vital resources for recovery efforts in the State.

To ensure a precise assessment of the situation, the Central government has dispatched Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to Telangana and other flood-affected States. These teams will conduct on-the-ground evaluations to determine the extent of the damage and the necessary support required. Once the assessment reports from the IMCTs are received, additional financial assistance from the NDRF will be approved for the disaster-affected States, following the established procedure. Their findings will be critical in justifying any further financial assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). Meanwhile, Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the funds to Telangana.

