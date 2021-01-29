Centre releases ₹245.96 cr. flood relief after 3 months

HYDERABAD

29 January 2021 19:16 IST

State had sought immediate assistance of ₹1,350 cr. in October

The Centre has announced release of additional central assistance of ₹245.96 crore to Telangana which was affected by floods in October last.

The high level committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund. The release forms part of ₹1,751 crore released to five States – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh that braved these natural disasters during the previous southwest monsoon, the Union government said in a press release.

The Centre has released just ₹245.96 crore after the State sought immediate financial assistance of ₹1,350 crore. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October said there was widespread damage and massive crop loss across the State due to heavy rains. Primary estimates of the losses due to rains were estimated at ₹5,000 crore, he said.

More than three months after the Chief Minister made his request, the Centre said it had deputed inter-ministerial central teams immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of memorandum from the affected State governments. It claimed that it had released ₹19,036.43 crore to 28 States from the State Disaster Response Funds and another ₹4,409.71 crore to 11 States from the NDRF.