Centre released 1.19 lakh cr to Telangana State in eight years as share of taxes and duties: Union Finance Minister

March 13, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Government has released ₹1.19 lakh crore to Telangana as its share of Union taxes and duties since the BJP Government took over the reigns in 2014-15.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on Monday that the share of union taxes and duties released to the State during 2021-22 was ₹18,720.54 crore and ₹12,691.62 crore during 2020-21. The Minister gave year-wise break up of states’ share of union taxes according to which, Telangana received ₹9,745.4 crore in 2014-15, ₹12,350.72 crore (2015-16), ₹14,876.61 crore (2016-17), ₹16,420.06 crore (2017-18), ₹18,560.88 crore (2018-19) and ₹15,987.59 crore (2019-20).

In terms of grants, the Centre released ₹1,850.93 crore in 2021-22, ₹3,134.57 crore (2020-21), both years under XV Finance Commission award, ₹2,128 crore in 2014-15 through XIII Finance Commission award and ₹1,546 crore (2015-16), ₹1,991.84 crore (2016-17), ₹1,225.95 crore (2017-18), ₹1,806.13 crore (2018-19) and ₹3,219.03 crore (2019-20) during the XIV Finance Commission award period. The Minister asserted that the releases were made as per the accepted recommendations of the Finance Commissions between 2014-15 and 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The answer assumes significance in the light of the State Government’s criticism that the contribution of the State was much higher than the devolution in the form of share of Central taxes. The Centre was violating the Finance Commission’s recommendation of devolving 41 per cent of taxes to States in the form of cesses and surcharges which were not being devolved to the States, the State claimed.

The Minister said that the gross tax revenue of the Centre which was ₹12.44 lakh crore in 2014-15 grew to ₹27.09 lakh crore in 2021-22.