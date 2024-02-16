ADVERTISEMENT

Centre provided ₹30,000 crore for railways development in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

February 16, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was also present, said railways played an important role in economic development and were vital for the common man

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy and Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performing Bhoomi Puja of Komuravelly (Halt) Railway Station, in Siddipet on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

The Centre has provided close to ₹30,000 crore in the last 10 years for the development of railway infrastructure in Telangana, including the development of 40 major and minor railway stations in the region with free wi-fi facilities. The proposed outer ring road rail will also revolutionise rail travel for the benefit of the passengers, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for stone for the construction of a railway station at Komuravelli in Siddipet district for the benefit pilgrims visiting the Mallikarujuna Swamy Temple in the town, he said the station halt falling on the Manoharabad-Kothapalli new railway line of which a part from Manoharabad to Siddipet was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be of immense benefit to pilgrims and other passengers.

The proposed station is located 3 km from the temple and once the entire railway project is completed it will provide a rail link to important pilgrim centres such as Vemulawada, Bheemeshwaralayam, Kondagattu, Koti Lingeshwara Temple and others. It will also become the shortest distance between Hyderabad and Karimnagar. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning the station with necessary amenities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was also present, said railways played an important role in economic development and were vital for the common man with the Modi Government putting a lot of focus on improving rail infrastructure. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the station once built would also benefit students, businesspersons, daily labourers and other regular travellers. Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other senior officials were present, said a press release.

