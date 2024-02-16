GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre provided ₹30,000 crore for railways development in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was also present, said railways played an important role in economic development and were vital for the common man

February 16, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy and Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performing Bhoomi Puja of Komuravelly (Halt) Railway Station, in Siddipet on Thursday.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy and Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performing Bhoomi Puja of Komuravelly (Halt) Railway Station, in Siddipet on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

The Centre has provided close to ₹30,000 crore in the last 10 years for the development of railway infrastructure in Telangana, including the development of 40 major and minor railway stations in the region with free wi-fi facilities. The proposed outer ring road rail will also revolutionise rail travel for the benefit of the passengers, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for stone for the construction of a railway station at Komuravelli in Siddipet district for the benefit pilgrims visiting the Mallikarujuna Swamy Temple in the town, he said the station halt falling on the Manoharabad-Kothapalli new railway line of which a part from Manoharabad to Siddipet was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be of immense benefit to pilgrims and other passengers.

The proposed station is located 3 km from the temple and once the entire railway project is completed it will provide a rail link to important pilgrim centres such as Vemulawada, Bheemeshwaralayam, Kondagattu, Koti Lingeshwara Temple and others. It will also become the shortest distance between Hyderabad and Karimnagar. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning the station with necessary amenities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was also present, said railways played an important role in economic development and were vital for the common man with the Modi Government putting a lot of focus on improving rail infrastructure. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the station once built would also benefit students, businesspersons, daily labourers and other regular travellers. Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other senior officials were present, said a press release.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.