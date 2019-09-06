Centre promoting food processing industries: Badal

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal has said that her ministry is focusing on boosting the food processing industry so that agriculture sector grows exponentially and becomes a major contributor to doubling the farmers’ income and “Make In India” initiative of the Government of India.

Inaugurating the Smart Agro Food Park Private Limited at Lakkampally Special Economic Zone in the mandal, on Friday, she recalled that it was she who laid the foundation for this project in 2015. She said that the park, which has come up in 78 acres of land at a cost of ₹108.95 crore, was the first food park in the State. A second food park has also been sanctioned for Telangana, she added.

The Smart Agro Food Park would benefit people of the district and nearby districts, including Nanded in Maharashtra.

Large facility

The promoters had created a Central Processing Centre which included raw material warehouse of 5,000 metric tonnes, finished goods warehouse of 5,000 MTs, multi-commodity cold storage of 5,000 MTs, deep freeze store of 500 MTs, turmeric curcumin and oleoresin extraction unit of 5 MT day, QC laboratory and other related food processing facilities.

The park also has a common administrative building for office and other uses by the entrepreneurs and there are three product processing centres (PPCs) at Medak, Gouraram and Nandipet which have facilities for primary processing and storage near the farms. The park will leverage an additional investment of ₹250 crore in 25 to 30 processing units and generate a turnover of about ₹450 to ₹500 crore annually.

She said that the park will provide direct and indirect employment to about 5,000 persons and will benefit about 25,000 farmers in the CPC and PPC catchment areas.

It would be a big boost to the growth of food processing sector in the State. She said the project would be successful only when the State government extends its cooperation.

Union Minister of State for FPI Rameswar Teli said that the Ministry sanctioned ₹50 crore subsidy for the mega food park. It would help farmers getting remunerative price for turmeric, maize and soyabean, he said. Member of Parliament D. Arvind said that each unit in the park would get a subsidy of ₹5 crore and appealed to the TRS government to provide incentives to farmers.

Local MLA A. Jeevan Reddy appealed to the food park promoters to give priority to locals in the employment. The Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao, Food Park developer Kishore Kumar and others were present.