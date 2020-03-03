Centre procuring 51,625 tonnes of redgram in TS

HYDERABAD

03 March 2020 19:46 IST

Minister tells in LS during Question Hour

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Centre has approved procurement of 51,625 tonnes of redgram in Telangana, 25% of the estimated production, under the price support scheme — Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) — this year.

In a written reply on the issue raised by MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as part of the Question Hour, the Minister stated that production of redgram as per the second advance estimates in the country during 2019-20 was estimated at 36.9 lakh tonnes, including 2.07 lakh tonnes in Telangana. Based on the proposals received from several States, including Telangana for procurement of the crop, it was approved to procure 47,500 tonnes initially and later it was increased to 51,625 tonnes, he explained.

Further, he explained that as per the prescribed guidelines of the price support scheme the government agencies such as National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) and Food Corporation of India (FCI) were told to procure the major pulses crop at minimum support price of ₹5,800 per quintal fixed for the year for produce brought with fair average quality specifications to prevent the market price of the produce falling below the MSP.

Accordingly, 45,500 tonnes of redgram was procured from farmers in Telangana till as on February 22, he noted.