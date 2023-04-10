Centre preventing development by misusing constitutional bodies, alleges Harish Rao

April 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao came down heavily against the Centre, accusing the BJP government of misusing constitutional bodies like post of the Governor to prevent development in Telangana. He said that the Governor gave consent for two bills, sent three bills to President, while two bills were returned to the government for reconsideration, this after the State government approached the Supreme Court.

“We have passed several bills for the benefit of people after approving them in the Cabinet and Assembly. They were kept pending for seven months by the Governor. Finally, we were forced to approach the Supreme Court. As the case is for hearing in the court, the Governor gave consent for two bills, three bills were sent to the President for consideration, and two bills returned to the State government for reconsideration,” said Mr. Rao while speaking to reporters after participating in the trial run of water treatment plant at Mangole in Kuknoorpally mandal on Monday.

Informing that a bill aimed at establishing common recruitment board for professors, lecturers and other important posts was kept pending by the Governor despite having such boards in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, it’s now sent to the President, he said, adding - it’s delaying the process of recruitment. He has also stated that the Forest University Bill proposed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was also kept pending, and now sent to the President.

“We were forced to approach the Supreme Court as there was no result despite Education Minister and Assembly Affairs Minister personally meeting and explaining the Governor,” said Mr. Rao adding that the Governor is acting on the directions of BJP leaders, instead of acting independently.