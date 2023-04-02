Centre planning to privatise Vizag Steel Plant in the name of working capital needs: KTR

April 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has asked the employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the country, including Vizag Steel Plant (VSP), to join hands with the party in its fight against the “Centre’s conspiracy to dispose of such assets by pushing them into losses with its policy decisions”.

In an open letter addressed to the Centre on Sunday, he alleged that the Union government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hell bent to hand over VSP to its corporate friends. “The Centre is scripting a conspiracy to give control of PSUs to corporate firms in the name of mobilisation of funds for working capital (WC) and raw material procurement,” he said.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exhibited his largesse by writing off ₹12.5 lakh crore loans borrowed from banks by his corporate friends, the BRS leader sought to know why he was unable to show some sympathy to VSP employees.

He asked the Centre to extend financial assistance to the company for working capital, buy back the steel products from it and examine its merger with Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) as part of the latter’s expansion plans.

Mr. Rama Rao further suggested the Centre to provide at least ₹5,000 crore funds to VSP for meeting its immediate requirements. He reminded the Centre that VSP had repaid with interest the financial assistance extended to it during the tenures of P.V. Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Ministers.

Asking the Centre to stop its “’conspiracies’ to dole out VSP worth ₹1.5 lakh crore to friendly private companies at a throwaway price”, the BRS working president said that the Expression of Interest (EoI) issued by the management of VSP had no specific guidelines on entering the agreement for providing working capital and funds to procure raw material by private players and it was nothing but a ploy to hand over the company to friendly corporate firms.

The Centre’s conspiracy was rooted in its policy to privatise steel production, one of the key infrastructure development inputs, by shifting it to the non-strategic sector. First, the governments at the Centre had privatised cement production and now it appears to be the turn of steel production.

The BRS leader stated that VSP was the right of Telugu people and said the responsibility to protect it from falling into private hands was of every Telugu person. Stating that BRS would strongly oppose any move towards privatisation of VSP, he suggested the BRS Andhra Pradesh unit president Thota Chandrashekhar to express solidarity with every protest and agitation of the steel plant trade unions against the company’s privatisation.