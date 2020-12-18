Centre on integrated farming system in PJTSAU gets ICAR award

The project selected from among 25 others across the country

All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Integrated Farming Systems, a research project of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) has been given “best centre” award under the on station-main centre category in the sixth biennial workshop of AICRP organised by ICAR-Indian Institute of Farming Systems Research.

The event held at Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh from December 15 to 18 has selected the project in PJTSAU from among 25 centres working on the integrated farming systems in various State agricultural universities in the country for 2018-20 biennium.

According to the university officials, all the 25 centres of AICRP in different agricultural universities are working on the integration of various crop, livestock and other supplementary enterprises on holistic basis for sustainable higher productivity and income to farmers by developing and validation of integrated farming systems models for various agro-ecological conditions.

The models being worked on would ensure better biodiversity index, nutritional security and higher water productivity, ultimately helping in doubling of farmers’ income. The centre in PJTSAU has been selected for the award for its contribution in successful experimentation, publications and development of integrated farming systems models, efficient alternative cropping systems and managements strategies for Telangana, the university officials said.

The PJTSAU centre of AICRP is involved in training and technical back stopping to extension functionaries and farmers on integrated farming systems and up-scaled models in Telangana. The award was presented to scientists M. Goverdhan, M. Venkata Ramana, Ch. Pragathi Kumari, S. Sridevi and G. Kiran Reddy by chief guest of the plenary session, held virtually, and Vice-Chancellor of the university V. Praveen Rao on Friday.