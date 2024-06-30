GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre notifies merger of civil areas under SCB with GHMC

Defence Ministry issues orders to this effect on Saturday  

Published - June 30, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Government has notified the merger of civil areas under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) fulfilling the long-pending wish of the residents.

The Defence Ministry has issued orders merging the civil areas into the GHMC late on Saturday. The development follows the special initiative by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to resolve the stalemate on the merger wherein he raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Telangana on March 5.

Several representations

The request followed representations to the Centre seeking the merger and the Central Government had announced its decision to abolish all the cantonment boards which were existing since the Biritsh rule, merging them with the municipalities. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari addressed letters to the Union Ministry seeking release of guidelines relating to the same making clear that the Government was geared up to speed up the merger process.

Following the Chief Secretary’s request, the Defence Ministry addressed a letter on the modalities that should be followed for the merger of civil areas in cantonment with the municipalities. Accordingly, the civil areas in the cantonment will be merged into the GHMC and all the facilities and infrastructure provided to the residents of the civil areas would be transferred to the GHMC without any cost.

According to an official release, all the assets and liabilities of the Cantonment Boards were also being transferred to the respective municipalities. With this, the jurisdiction of the GHMC would extend to the residential areas of the cantonment except the military station and it had been given powers to collect taxes. However, the lands and properties owned by the Central Government would continue to be in its possession.

The Centre made it clear that the civic bodies should give top priority to the maintenance of security of the Armed forces. The State Government and officials of the Cantonment Board were accordingly asked to clear their doubts and take further action in tune with the guidelines stipulated by the Centre.

