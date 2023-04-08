Centre not issued single new FSA card, says Minister

April 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Gangula Kamalakar has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on making false claims about public distribution system (PDS) in the State and stated that the Centre’s contribution in the expenditure on ration supply was limited.

Speaking to newspersons here on Saturday, he explained that the Centre was supplying rice at ₹3 a kg and 5 kg per head per month to 1.91 crore people through 53 lakh food security cards. The BJP Government at the Centre did not increase even on food security card in the State since 2014.

However, to ensure supply of sufficient food the State Government was issuing 6 kg rice to every person enrolled in FSA cards not only to 1.91 crore people covered by the Centre but another 96 lakh people were being provided 6 kg of rice every month at it its own cost by issuing FSA cards in addition to 53 lakh approved by the Centre. Telangana Government had issued 6.7 lakh additional cards and spent ₹27,000 crore on food security on its own, in addition to the share of the Centre, the Minister noted.

Mr. Kamalakar reminded that the State Government had provided ration but had also given cash support to migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instated of helping farmers for producing record paddy in the State the Centre had insulted people of Telangana by suggesting a delegation from the State to make people consume broken rice when the issue of paddy procurement during the last Rabi season was taken up.

In providing free education to Backward Classes, the State Government was ensuring quality education to 1.8 lakh BC students through residential schools against just 90,000 BCs being educated by the Centre through such schools across the country.