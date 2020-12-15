Centre must stop branding farmers’ protests: CPI (M)

NALGONDA

15 December 2020 21:12 IST

Left party activists express solidarity with striking farmers

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State leader and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy said the Centre “must stop its conspiracies to suppress and disintegrate protests by farmers in Delhi.”

He said the Union government was pretending to be hearing and visually impaired with respect to the protesters and their demands.

Groups of protesters from the CPI (M), CPI and their affiliate organisations staged a protest, in solidarity with protesting farmers, outside the District Collectorate here.

They knelt down with eyes and ears closed, “to describe the Centre’s pose.”

“On one side it says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, and on the other, its efforts are to bury minimum support price, small and marginal farmers,” he said.

Mr. Ranga Reddy gave a call to boycott products of Reliance and Adani Group, whose owners are the alleged supporters of the farm legislation and the Union government.

In Suryapet, several party activists staged a sit-in and shouted slogans outside a clothing store of Reliance Industries.