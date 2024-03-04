Centre keen on ‘Science City’ in Hyderabad, will seek land from Cong. govt.: Kishan Reddy

March 04, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy said the Centre is keen to convert the upcoming ‘Science Experience Centre’ at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here in Tarnaka into a full fledged ‘Science City’ by once again approaching the State government for suitable land.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the ₹41-crore, 4,000-square metre centre along with Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, Mr.Reddy pointed out that he had failed to elicit a response from the previous government despite writing several letters seeking land for the proposed ‘Science City’. “We will approach the present regime and seek land once again,” he affirmed.

Mr. Reddy also thanked Mr. Singh for immediately agreeing to provide land within the IICT campus for the science centre and promised that latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics etc. will be used to enhance the immersive experience for youngsters to turn their attention towards science as a career and also inculcate scientific temper in society.

DRDO and ISRO have been sounded for displaying scaled models of their respective rockets and missiles. Besides, there will be a lot of other exhibits where concepts will be explained in an entertaining manner to children. An auditorium, library, medicinal garden and outing area for families will also come up, he said.

There are plans to have similar centres across the country after the CSIR signed a pact with the National Council of Science Museums to set up such centres. The proposed centres in Kottayam, Rajahmundry and Almora are in finishing stage while 30 more are in the pipeline.

Mr.Singh lamented that despite several breakthrough achievements of the CSIR labs in the last few years like launch of two-seat plane ‘Hansa’, bio-fuel and introduction of ‘hing’ cultivation, the media had not highlighted those appropriately.

CSIR Director-General N. Kalaiselvi hailed the collaboration with Culture ministry, and said another one with the Tourism Ministry is on the anvil. Former DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy, former CSIR D-G Shekhar C. Mande and joint secretary-Culture Ministry Mugda Sinha were present.