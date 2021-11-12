‘Centre taking farmers for a ride’

SIDDIPET

12 November 2021 22:36 IST

Tweet to PM, seeking paddy procurement, ryots told

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that the Union Government has been taking farmers for a ride and the TRS will stand with them till their problem is solved. He called upon farmers to tweet to PM, demanding procurement of paddy from the State.

Participating in Maha dharna in support of farmers held at the RDO office here on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that while in the past dharnas were held for the formation of Telangana now it was to protect the interests of farmers.

“All the problems related to water and power were addressed after Telangana State was formed and TRS came to power. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been working for the welfare and well-being of farmers. Even fertilizers are being supplied to farmers whereas in the past there were agitations by farmers for power, irrigation and fertilizers,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that BJP leaders at Centre and in the State are contradicting each other on paddy procurement.

Informing that party MPs would hold protest in New Dehli, the Minister said that agitation would be intensified in summer if paddy was not procured by the Union Government. He wondered why the Centre was so reluctant when paddy had been procured by previous governments for seven decades.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Harish Rao demanded that the Union Government hand over the Krishna water dispute to Tribunal without delay.

“It seems that Jala Shakti Minister Gajendrasingh Shekawat took the comments made by the Chief Minister personally. We have nothing against him and all our intention is to protect the interests of the State. Is it not correct that the issue has been pending before Centre for the past seven years? Will the court case be a hurdle to taking a decision by the Government?” asked Mr. Harsih Rao, stating that the case was withdrawn with respect for the Union Government.