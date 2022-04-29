Centre is beset with a disease: KCR

State govt. hold iftar for minority community members

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday waxed eloquent on situation in the State, including that of power and water supply.

He said an illness has befallen the Centre which needs to be set right.

Mr Rao was speaking at the iftar where he was joined by Ministers, including Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Members of Parliament, including Asaduddin Owaisi, and several community leaders.

“There is some gadbad, some sickness at the Centre, which has to be set right. We are a part of India. If the country is fine, then we are fine. The per capita income of Telangana in 2014 was ₹1.24 lakh. Today it is ₹2.78 lakh. The Centre could not even do half of what we have done. Our Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is ₹11.5 lakh crore. If the Centre would have done the work we did, then this would have been ₹ 14.5 lakh crore. This means that if the Centre is weak, we too will become weak,” Mr Rao said.

Mr Rao said that “poison is being spread” in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India. “This is happening across India. This is not a good thing,” he said. “The way we got Telangana, and the way we brought it to this State of development, we will see to it that the same is done with India. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that destructive forces would not succeed. “It is easy to break things but difficult to do constructive work,” he said.

The Chief Minister heaped praise on the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society and said that it is a model which should be replicated. He said that the State is an example in India on account of its constructive work.