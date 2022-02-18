Centre in favour of locating global centre for traditional medicine in Hyderabad

Identify suitable parcel of land: Kishan Reddy to KCR

The city is likely to have another jewel in its crown if the Central Government’s latest request relating to the setting up of a global centre for traditional medicine proposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is any indication.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy has requested the State Government to identify a suitable parcel of land for setting up the institute in the city. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Union Minister asked him to resolve the issues pertaining to identification of land and spot a parcel of land.

He said that the country is known for its traditional medicines, including Ayurveda, yoga, Unani, naturopathy, Sowa-Ripa and Siddha to name a few, which are recognised worldwide. The COVID pandemic had further highlighted the benefits of traditional medicine and demonstrated the power of Ayurveda to the world.

“India is regarded as the pharmacy of the world and focus on traditional medicine aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on prevention of diseases and wellness,” he said. He recalled that the WHO director general had announced intentions of setting up a global centre for traditional medicine in India on the occasion of World Ayurveda Day in November 2020.

The Union AYUSH Ministry was considering setting up of the centre in Hyderabad as traditional scientific research institutions like CCMB, CSIR, NIN, IICT, and FDTRC would further complement the approach towards an integrated holistic medicine. The Government of Telangana had been communicated for their inputs on the extent of support for setting up of the global centre, he said, adding that the global centre would benefit the city and the State.