Centre has zero tolerance on law and order issues: Kishan Reddy

There were no terror activities anywhere in the country, save for a single district in Kashmir, with the Central Government showing ‘zero tolerance’ on law and order issues, said Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy was addressing an ‘employment mela’ where about 180 youth have been handed over appointment letters to various departments like FCI, Income Tax Department, Department of Posts, University of Hyderabad, Geological Survey of India, Railways, etc., in the second phase. Overall about 51,000 persons have been given recruitment letters across the country.

The Minister said the country’s development depends on maintaining law and order and the Modi Government has not compromised on this aspect.

“Our government is striving to provide quality employment opportunities to the youth for the last 10 years, considering the advantage of demographic dividend and natural resources of the country,” said Mr. Reddy.

With young people constituting majority of the population, the Centre is keen to harness their power for the development of the country with the aim to take it to the developed country status by 2047 as was enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The Centre has already come out with a new education policy after 33 years after having consultations with various stakeholders and considering the over three lakh suggestions received. New generation technologies like artificial intelligence and others have been incorporated in the policy, said Mr. Kishan Reddy.

Heavy investments are being made in key sectors - education, healthcare, defence, and research - to drive employment creation and stimulate economic growth. These investments not only boost job opportunities but also enhance the country’s infrastructure, skill base, and innovation capacity, he added.