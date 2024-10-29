GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre has zero tolerance on law and order issues: Kishan Reddy

Published - October 29, 2024 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

There were no terror activities anywhere in the country, save for a single district in Kashmir, with the Central Government showing ‘zero tolerance’ on law and order issues, said Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy was addressing an ‘employment mela’ where about 180 youth have been handed over appointment letters to various departments like FCI, Income Tax Department, Department of Posts, University of Hyderabad, Geological Survey of India, Railways, etc., in the second phase. Overall about 51,000 persons have been given recruitment letters across the country.

The Minister said the country’s development depends on maintaining law and order and the Modi Government has not compromised on this aspect.

“Our government is striving to provide quality employment opportunities to the youth for the last 10 years, considering the advantage of demographic dividend and natural resources of the country,” said Mr. Reddy.

With young people constituting majority of the population, the Centre is keen to harness their power for the development of the country with the aim to take it to the developed country status by 2047 as was enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The Centre has already come out with a new education policy after 33 years after having consultations with various stakeholders and considering the over three lakh suggestions received. New generation technologies like artificial intelligence and others have been incorporated in the policy, said Mr. Kishan Reddy.

Heavy investments are being made in key sectors - education, healthcare, defence, and research - to drive employment creation and stimulate economic growth. These investments not only boost job opportunities but also enhance the country’s infrastructure, skill base, and innovation capacity, he added.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.