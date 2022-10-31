Centre has not insisted on power meters on farm pumpsets: Kishan Reddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Monday asserted that the Centre had never insisted on putting meters for agriculture pumpsets for any state across the country and accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of continuing to spread disinformation on the issue.

“I am assuring this as a Central Minister. The Centre’s efforts have always been to strengthen the power distribution companies facing financial distress because we cannot have a situation where power supply is disrupted anytime for people,” he told a press conference at Munugode.

Flanked by Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, the Union Minister said the 5% GST on handloom was restricted to turnover of over ₹40 lakh and this was accepted by the TRS government. “What was their minister doing when the decision was made? Even now they can reduce the VAT by half to 2.5% if the government is really serious about helping the weavers rather than throwing the blame on the Union Government,” he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the country’s highest fuel tax was charged in TS with the state government adamant about not reducing this even when other states had done so. He also defended the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and Central Bureau of Investigation, stating that their job was to investigate and not just sit in AC rooms.

“These investigation agencies have been working before our government came to power. If there are dubious deals they will definitely look into them. If the TRS Government is honest and has nothing to hide, it should allow the CBI to investigate the alleged horse-trading of the TRS MLAs,” he suggested.

The Minister appealed to the Munugode electorate to teach a lesson to the TRS regime since the CM himself had admitted nothing was done in last eight years on improving infrastructure. “TS future is in your hands, if you support us, it will give us strength to remove it from power,” he said.

‘Attention diversion’

At a separate press conference at the party office, Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman demanded an impartial judicial probe into the TRS MLAs poaching episode for the truth to come out. “The BJP has no record of resorting to money power to win elections,” he asserted and said KCR’s tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an “attention diversion politics” to shift people’s focus from the TRS corrupt family rule and because of ruling party falling behind in the bypoll.

He said KCR opposition to the power sector reforms was to hide the power theft by vested interests. “Therefore, we need to get to the bottom of it and check where the power is being utilised,” said Mr. Laxman.

He seems to have accepted his government’s failure in ensuring these essential services are available to people. He questioned the rationale of horse-trading Congress MLAs into the TRS and wanted to know what was promised in return.