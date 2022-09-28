Centre has done nothing for wavers: Harish

Chinta Prabhakar takes charge as HDC chairman

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 28, 2022 18:02 IST

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Centre had done nothing for weavers in the State. He dared Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to answer his question on what had been done for the weavers of Telangana by the Centre.

He said this at a programme where former MLA and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Sangareddy district president Chinta Prabhakar took charge as chairman of Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation (TSHDC) at Narayanaguda in the city. Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao and others were present. They said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had provided a great opportunity to Mr Prabhakar and wished him success in his new responsibility.

Later, speaking to reporters Mr. Harish Rao said that the State government had given an order of ₹350 crore to weavers in the State for weaving Batukamma saris and paid a compensation of ₹50 lakh to families of weavers who had committed suicide at Sircilla and Bhudan Pochampally. “We are offering insurance and subsidy to weavers. A Mega Textile Park was established at a cost of ₹1,250 crore in Warangal. Even weavers from other states are here,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that the government had been taking several steps for their welfare. Not even a single rupee was extended by the Centre for Mega Textile Park.

The Minister said the Centre had cancelled handicrafts and power loom boards and even the thrift fund scheme meant for weavers. Weavers were facing problems with non-availability of thread because of indirect taxes imposed by the Centre.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, and MLA G. Mahipal Reddy were present.

