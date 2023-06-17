Centre has disbursed ₹5.21 lakh crore to Telangana since 2014: Kishan Reddy

June 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Debunking the claims of the Telangana government that the Central government had ignored it, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy gave a detailed presentation on the Centre’s contribution to Telangana in various sectors in the last nine years and said more than ₹ 5.21 lakh crore had either been allocated, sanctioned or disbursed to Telangana since 2014 for schemes and development work.

In the three-hour presentation made to party leaders, supporters, journalists and intellectuals, Mr. Reddy touched every sector where the Government of India contributed to the development of Telangana and alleged that the State government was not acknowledging the contribution, only to defame the Centre.

Mr. Reddy said after the Modi Government increased tax devolution to the States from 32% to 42%, Telangana received more than ₹ 1.60 lakh crore in the last eight years. Telangana had also been compensated ₹8,379 crore since the introduction of GST in 2017 due to revenue shortfall. Central government undertakings and PSUs had supported Telangana Government and its undertakings in Telangana with ₹ 7.5 lakh crore of loans since 2014.

Stating that contribution to Telangana had been continuous, consistent and significant, he said Central government undertakings and PSUs had supported individual beneficiaries in Telangana with ₹ 9.26 lakh crore of loans since 2014.

Central Assistance through Finance Commission Devolution of Taxes stood at ₹ 1.78 lakh crore, Central share in Central schemes and other development expenditure was ₹ 4.99 lakh crore, loans to Telangana government and Telangana government-owned PSUs including 0ff-Budget borrowings) was ₹ 7.5 lakh crore, additional support provided by RBI through Ways and Means Allowances Over Draft and other facilities was ₹ 2.31 lakh crore and the cost of procurement operations in providing MSP (cotton & paddy) was ₹ 1.58 lakh crore, he explained.

Explaining the contribution sector-wise, he said roads received ₹ 1.08 lakh crore, Railways ₹32,823 crore, Civil Aviation ₹573 crore, Power, Energy and Irrigation ₹23,937 crore, Rural and Urban Infrastructure ₹34,090 crore and IT & Digitization ₹7,479 crore.

He claimed that for the purchase of agricultural products ₹1.35 lakh crore was given while ₹983 crore was given under the Parliament Constituencies Development Funds (MPLADS). For the development of backward areas in Telangana and provision of social infrastructure, the Center had allocated ₹2,250 crore.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, Parliament member K. Laxman, MLA Raghunandan Rao, senior leaders DK Aruna, Ramchander Rao, and Marri Shasidhar Reddy were among those present. Film writer and Rajya Sabha member Vijayendra Prasad and former DGP Arvind Rao were also present.

