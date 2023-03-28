Centre has been generous in funding 17 metro rail projects across the country

March 28, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Centre may have found the Hyderabad Metro Rail second phase project from Lakidikapul as “not feasible”, but it has been quite generous in allocating funds to the tune of ₹20,385.62 crore in total for about 17 metro rail and a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for the National Capital Region in 2022-23, while funds allocated the previous year for these works were ₹23,450 crore!

Ever since the Modi Government took charge, it has been consistently disbursing funds under various heads like grants, equity and others for these metro rail projects. While about nine ongoing metro rail projects in various cities across the country have been receiving the bulk of funds, in the last couple of years about seven new metro rail projects in a couple states like Uttar Pradesh are getting substantial funding.

Information gleaned by the RTI activist I. Ravi Kumar from the Union Ministry for Housing & Urban Affairs showed that the Centre had begun allocating ₹6,145.27 crore in 2014-15, ₹9,287.21 crore in 2015-16, ₹15,623.81 crore in 2016-17, ₹13,960.01 crore in 2017-18, ₹15,573.6 crore in 2018-19, ₹18,850.94 crore in 2019-20 and ₹8,970 crore in 20-21 for the metro rail projects.

Delhi Metro Rail had received ₹3,015.65 crore this year starting from ₹3,197.52 crore in 2014-15 followed by ₹4,857.54 crore, ₹9,010.38 crore, ₹3,231 crore, ₹2,864.92 crore, ₹2,702.18 crore, ₹20 crore, ₹2,254 crore in the subsequent years. Chennai Metro Rail project phase 1 had received ‘zero’ funds this year but had received ₹1,006.81 crore, ₹1,773.59 crore, ₹1,768 crore, ₹1,181.06 crore, ₹906.37 crore, ₹1,380.4 crore, ₹51 crore and ₹935.78 crore in the last eight years.

Bengaluru Metro Rail project phases 1 & 2 were allocated ₹1,371.87 crore in 2014-15, ₹1,245.79 crore, ₹6,67.17 crore, ₹1,034 crore, ₹1,387 crore, ₹3,405.68 crore, ₹1,858 crore, ₹3,622.86 crore and ₹4,041.61 crore last year. Mumbai Metro Rail project Line 3 funds began with a meagre ₹0.02 crore in 2014-15 and over the years, it was allocated ₹173.56 crore, ₹1,109 crore, ₹3,079.82 crore, ₹3,596.4 crore, ₹4,409.11 crore, ₹1,375crore, ₹2,412.09 crore and ₹507.22 crore this year.

Kolakata East West Corridor fund allocation has been ₹0.02 crore in 2014-15 followed by ₹0.01 crore, ₹0.02 crore, ₹75.78 crore, 0, 0, 0, ₹634.53 crore & ‘zero’ this year. Kochi Metro Rail allocation in 2014-15 was ₹540.99 crore followed by ₹634.96 crore, ₹650 crore, ₹303.91 crore, ₹56.58 crore, 0,0,0 and ₹146.74 crore this year.

Nagpur Metro Rail project got ₹10 crore in 2014-15 followed by ₹85.53 crore, ₹603 crore, ₹1,350 crore, ₹1,807.15 crore, ₹1,859.03 crore, ₹371.85 crore, 0 & 0 in the subsequent years. Lucknow Metro Project funds allocation has been ₹15 crore in 2014-15, ₹140.92 crore, ₹1,140 crore, ₹1,648 crore, ₹1,873.08 crore, 0,0,0 & ‘zero’ this year.

Ahmedabad Metro project phases 1 & 2 funds allocation has been ₹0.01 crore in 2014-15, ₹366.26 crore, ₹541 crore, ₹868.81 crore, ₹1,687 crore, ₹1,667.26 crore, ₹892.74 crore, ₹1,323.54 crore and ₹1,968.17 crore this year. Pune Metro Rail project fund allocation was ₹0, 0.1 crore in 2014-15, ₹10.02 crore, ₹500 crore, ₹619 crore, ₹2,003.86 crore, ₹300 crore, ₹3,194 crore and ₹1,357.73 crore this year.

The new metro projects which were cleared in the last five years also received funding from the Centre: Greater Noida Metro Rail project got funds from 2017-18 starting with ₹687.62 crore, ₹115 crore and ₹168 crore in 2019-20.

Bhopal Metro Rail projects since 2019-20 was allocated ₹146.07 crore, ‘zero’ the next year, ₹527.23 crore in 2020-21 and ₹217.54 crore this year. Indore Metro Rail project since 2019-20 has been allocated ₹99.16 crore, 0, ₹250.63 crore and ₹260 crore this year.

Patna Metro Rail project since 2019-20 has received ₹50 crore, ₹163 crore, ₹49.5 crore and ₹437.5 crore this year. Kanpur Metro Rail project since 2019-20 got ₹78.11 crore, ₹1,136 crore, ₹2,012 crore and ₹1,156.75 crore this year. Agra Metro Rail project since 2019-20 has received ₹57.83 crore, ₹216 crore, ₹1,112 crore and ₹868.93 crore this year. Surat Metro Rail project since 2020-21 has been allocated ₹100 crore, ₹638.93 crore and ₹1,697.78 crore this year.

RRTS between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut got funds from 2016-17 at ₹3.16 crore, ₹0.01 crore, ₹659 crore, ₹824.25 crore, ₹2,487.4 crore, ₹4,472 crore and ₹4,710 crore this year.