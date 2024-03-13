March 13, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The registration number plates of vehicles in Telangana henceforth will bear the State code as TG replacing TS — the till-recent code in use.

A gazette notification to this effect was published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, on March 12. As per the notification, the registration mark on vehicles for States and Union Territories, under serial number 29-A, TS stands amended as TG.

“This change aims to enhance regulatory clarity and effectiveness. The change comes into effect immediately March 12, 2024 onwards,” a release from the office of the Special Representative to the Government also stated. The proposal to change the State code was initiated by the new Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who reasoned that ‘TG’ was part of the rallying cry for the separate State of Telangana.

During the movement, people across the Telangana region voluntarily affixed TG stickers to erase the AP State code on their vehicles in protest. However, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now Bharata Rashtra Samithi or BRS), after the separate State was achieved and it came to power in 2014, set aside TG for TS, for its political party name’s interest, Mr. Revanth Reddy had alleged.

