Centre generous in granting funds but TRS Govt. not ‘cooperating’: Bandi Sanjay

The Centre has been generous in granting “thousands of crores” in funds to Telangana and despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi “requesting” Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to keep “politics aside” and join hands with him to develop the State, the latter has not been “cooperating and also misusing the allocated funds”, charged TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on the 20th day at Devarakadra town in Mahabubnagar district, he challenged KCR for an open debate on the funds allotted to TS with himself, MLAs Eatala Rajender and M. Raghunandan Rao.

“I am also ready to quit politics if KCR can prove there are no migrations in search of livelihoods from this area. Will KCR and his family do the same, if I can prove there are migrations,” he asked and assured the gathering that if his party comes to power the first priority will be to take up lift irrigation, housing and other welfare schemes.

“Our party does not have a MP or MLA here, yet we have come here to develop Mahabubnagar. Therefore, I request you to give us a chance to serve you,” he said. More than 62,000 people are working for daily wages under the rural employment guarantee scheme but the TRS government has not been paying them on time, he alleged.

No moral right

Earlier, at a press conference in the State party office here senior leader NVSS Prabhakar said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had no ‘moral right’ to visit Osmania University for interacting with students since he did not bother to talk to them during the struggle for the separate State or to console the families of those who had taken the extreme step during that time. He also accused the Congress of shedding “crocodile tears” for the plight of farmers in Telangana when the problems of power cuts, fertiliser shortage, spurious seeds, etc., are remnants of its own rule.

J.P. Nadda visit

BJP national president J.P.Nadda will be coming down to Telangana on May 5 (Thursday) to participate in the public meeting at Mahabubnagar organised as part of Mr. Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ongoing walkathon. He will leave for the town after landing at the airport by a special flight, interact with the local party functionaries at a function hall and address the meeting. The same night he will fly to Kozhikode in Kerala, informed general secretary Tarun Chugh.