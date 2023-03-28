Centre funding 75% of SDRF, TS also should release its own for ryots: Kishan

March 28, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy has demanded that the State government release funds from its own treasury for the rain hit farmers. over and above the funds being released through the SDRF-State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for which the Centre has been providing 75% funding.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is focused on blaming the Centre and gaining publicity. The BRS government should refrain from spreading lies and tell the truth in front of the people,” he asserted on Monday in an official release.

The Minister disclosed that the Centre had transferred ₹3,069.87 crore - ₹2,196.60 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund and ₹873.27 crore to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to Telangana from 2014-15 onwards from the government is providing compensation to the farmers.

“Thee SDRF, as on April 1,2022, had ₹608.06 crore as balance and with the first instalment of ₹188.80 crore for 2022-23 released on July 22,2022 and the corpus is approximately ₹860 crore. Another ₹188.80 crore will be transferred soon. Hence, it is not true that the Centre has not helped as is being alleged by KCR ”, he said.

Mr. Reddy, also Secunderabad MP said while it was extremely unfortunate that farmers have suffered crop losses due to untimely rains, it would be good if ‘farmhouse leaders’ know the facts and speak accordingly. He charged the government of inexplicably withdrawing from the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ due to political reasons when the farmers could have been compensated through the scheme just like farmers in states where it is under implementation. for crop losses due to unseasonal rains, natural disasters and other unforeseen calamities.

The BRS government had come out of the scheme without having any clarity or specific plan in terms of providing compensation to farmers who have suffered losses due to various reasons purely on political grounds. But, the Minister said there are enough funds in SDRF where the state government contributes 25% only to provide the necessary assistance to the farmers, added the release.

Flyovers delay

With reference to the tweet of senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the Uppal and Amberpet flyovers where works were delayed, Mr. Reddy shared subsequent tweets of netizens pointing out that government departments was responsible for it.

The Uppal elevated corridor was delayed owing to non-shifting of power and water lines by electricity and water works departments while the Amberpet flyover work was delayed due to delay in the acquisition of properties by the GHMC. He also shared a letter written to the government seeking speedy land acquisition for completing the works.