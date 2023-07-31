Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy to be set up at ICFAI Law school

July 31, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

ICFAI Law School and Insolvency Law Academy (ILA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding as a part of which a Chair will be established at the ICFAI, apart from a Regional Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy, on the campus.

The Regional Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy will serve as a platform for carrying out joint activities of ILA and ICFAI Law School. It will have a coordination committee of experts representing other States in the region - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The Chair on Bank Insolvency, under the Regional Centre will be named after an economist or banker of global eminence and will be headed by an honorary head of global eminence, said Sumant Batra, president, ILA., and Dr. A V. Narsimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School, at a press conference here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Narsimha Rao said the ICFAI Law School has taken the initiative to introduce a one-year PG programme in Insolvency and Resolution. He laid emphasis on research in Insolvency and said that it was at a nascent stage and lot many areas ought to be covered in the discipline.

Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal, V.V.S.N. Raju, advocate, and Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi, Registrar, ICFAI., were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.