ADVERTISEMENT

Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy to be set up at ICFAI Law school

July 31, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

ICFAI Law School and Insolvency Law Academy (ILA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding as a part of which a Chair will be established at the ICFAI, apart from a Regional Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy, on the campus.

The Regional Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy will serve as a platform for carrying out joint activities of ILA and ICFAI Law School. It will have a coordination committee of experts representing other States in the region - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The Chair on Bank Insolvency, under the Regional Centre will be named after an economist or banker of global eminence and will be headed by an honorary head of global eminence, said Sumant Batra, president, ILA., and Dr. A V. Narsimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School, at a press conference here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Narsimha Rao said the ICFAI Law School has taken the initiative to introduce a one-year PG programme in Insolvency and Resolution. He laid emphasis on research in Insolvency and said that it was at a nascent stage and lot many areas ought to be covered in the discipline.

Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal, V.V.S.N. Raju, advocate, and Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi, Registrar, ICFAI., were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US