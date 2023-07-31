HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy to be set up at ICFAI Law school

July 31, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

ICFAI Law School and Insolvency Law Academy (ILA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding as a part of which a Chair will be established at the ICFAI, apart from a Regional Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy, on the campus.

The Regional Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy will serve as a platform for carrying out joint activities of ILA and ICFAI Law School. It will have a coordination committee of experts representing other States in the region - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The Chair on Bank Insolvency, under the Regional Centre will be named after an economist or banker of global eminence and will be headed by an honorary head of global eminence, said Sumant Batra, president, ILA., and Dr. A V. Narsimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School, at a press conference here.

Dr. Narsimha Rao said the ICFAI Law School has taken the initiative to introduce a one-year PG programme in Insolvency and Resolution. He laid emphasis on research in Insolvency and said that it was at a nascent stage and lot many areas ought to be covered in the discipline.

Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal, V.V.S.N. Raju, advocate, and Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi, Registrar, ICFAI., were also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.