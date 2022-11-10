Centre followed due protocol in extending invite to KCR: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Development G. Kishan Reddy claimed that the Centre had followed due protocol and procedure in extending invitation to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme of inaugurating the revamped ₹6300 crore Ramagundam Fertilzer and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) on Nov. 12.

“The TRS government is trying to send a wrong message and spread canard because my colleague Union Minister Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya had personally written to the Chief Minister. KCR had earlier attended the stone-laying ceremony by the PM in 2016 but now his government is sponsoring organisations to protest and oppose Mr. Modi’s visit. This is not a good precedent,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Union Minister asserted that the protocol was followed like it does for any state every time. “The Prime Minister is coming to launch or open projects which benefit the Telangana people whether it is urea availability, new highways or new railway lines. So, what are the protests?,” he questioned.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Left Parties had no standing and stature to criticise the Prime Minister though they had a democratic right to protest. In fact, it was the state government which had never followed protocol either with the PM, Governor or any of the Union Ministers and did not bother to invite him for the inauguration of the police command and control tower though he was the Secunderabad MP, he charged.

On the other hand, the Opposition-led governments in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Chattisgarh acted with a lot of dignity during the PM’s visits, he claimed. “We have been cooperating with the state government but it has been bent on demonising Mr. Modi and our party to try and stall its rising popularity. A new bogey is raised against the Centre frequently like pending bifurcation issues now, it was meters for motors, GST on handlooms, privatisation of Singareni Collieries, etc.,” he said.

The Union Minister asserted that the Modi Government had not privatised a single coal mine till date following the erstwhile Congress Government policies and the question of privatising Singareni Collieries does not arise since the state government holds the majority stake.

The BJP leader also accused the state government of trying to stall the RFCL plant through the pollution control board on charges of pollution but this was overcome and plant production is in full swing. Successful trial runs have been completed once the initial hiccups of handling the modern automatic machinery, turbines, gas supply and so on., was handled in the last three months.

The RFCL plant will produce 13 lakh tonnes of neem coated urea per year and this could prevent diversion to other industries while ensuring adequate supply of fertilizer to the farmers in TS and elsewhere in the country. A modern township with all infrastructure amenities has been built for staff. The Minister pointed out that the Government was making available urea at ₹260 a 50 kilo bag providing hefty subsidy as the market price was ₹3,500 and despite shortage due to the Ukraine war