Centre filling 70,000 vacant posts each month: Kishan Reddy

June 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP-led Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set itself a target of filling 70,000 posts every month in various departments after having realised that there were as many as 10 lakh vacancies, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering after distributing appointment letters to about 470 persons joining in public sector banks, defence, railways, health & family welfare, University of Hyderabad and others or a total of 22 departments at a private function hall, he claimed that such a large-scale recruitment was never attempted before and so far about 4.30 lakh job letters were issued in the six employment melas held across the country.

The Union Minister, also Secunderabad MP, said the Prime Minister had started the employment melas on the auspicious Deepavali day on Oct. 22 last year and had been personally interacting with some new appointees. The Government had been focusing on skill development and also in creating conditions for the growth of the private sector for creating more employment opportunities to the youth, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre’s schemes of ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Stand Up India’ were meant to provide the necessary wherewithal for the youth to develop entrepreneurial skills for setting up their own firms and transforming themselves into job givers rather than job seekers, he explained.

The country’s economy had become the fifth largest in the world and Mr. Modi’s efforts were towards making the country a developed nation by 2047 when the centenary celebrations of Independence would be held, said Mr. Kishan Reddy and added that Centre’s attractive investments policy and the ‘Make in India’ scheme had led to record exports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.