Centre failed to keep bifurcation promises, alleges Harish Rao

He slams BJP, Congress for making promises not implemented in their States

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has failed to fulfil the Bifurcation promises even eight years after formation of the State and has denied national project status to an irrigation project while giving the same to one project each in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Speaking as part of his Narayanpet district visit on Monday, the Minister asked the State leaders of the BJP to go to Delhi and get the funds due to the State if they have any sincerity towards Telangana’s development. He ridiculed the Congress and BJP’s promises in the State asking them how they would implement them here when such schemes were not being implemented in the States ruled by them. He sought to know whether Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24×7 free power agricultural pump-sets were being given to farmers in any of the State under their rule.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for a 390-bedded district hospital and T-Diagnostic hub with ₹56 crore, inaugurating a dialysis centre at the children’s hospital and participating in a few other programmes, he said Nagam Janardhan Reddy and D.K. Aruna were ministers from the combined Mahabubnagar district for long but had not got sanctioned even one medical college. But now, it would have four medical colleges.

While the governments in the past had established only three government medical colleges in Telangana in 70 years, the TRS government had sanctioned 33 in 7 years. Narayanpet too would have a medical college and the nursing college would being from the current academic year itself.

On social security, the Minister said about 10 lakh individuals would get the old-age pensions soon as the eligibility had been reduced to 57 years. On paddy procurement he said it was the State government that was purchasing paddy and not the Centre and questioned why BJP was making noise over it when it was not being done in Karnataka under its rule.

Mr. Harish Rao pointed out that in 2014 BJP had promised to completed Palamuru-Rangareddy project if it was voted to power at the Centre. However, 8 years had passed but the promise remained unkept.