Centre extends Smart City Mission timeline till March next year

The extension follows Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s request to the Union Government   

Published - July 01, 2024 03:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre has approved a request made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and extended the timeline for the Smart City Mission till March next year.

The positive response comes after the Chief Minister’s appeal to Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking extension of the deadline. The Centre had earlier set this month end as the target for completion of Smart City Mission, and the Chief Minister wanted it to be extended by a year.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, who called on the Union Minister on June 24 as part of his recent visit to New Delhi, explained to the latter that works were taken up under the mission in Warangal and 45 of them had been completed. Another 66 works launched with an estimated ₹518 crore were under progress. Similarly, 25 works were completed in Karimnagar and 22 more costing ₹287 crore were under way.

He requested the Centre to extend the time for Smart City Mission until the works were completed in the larger public interest. The Centre had accordingly written a letter to the States on Saturday announcing extension of Smart City Mission till March next year. The Centre clarified in the letter that approved works would be continued and no new works would be sanctioned. Funds for the ongoing works would be released on a first come first serve basis till September, it said asking the States to complete the works at the earliest.

