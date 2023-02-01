Centre discriminating against Telangana: Revanth

February 01, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A. Revanth Reddy has accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana and said this was clearly visible in the budget.

“There were no allocations for Telangana in the budget. No funds for irrigation projects or for Bayyaram Steel Factory. The government has no concern about the plight of the poor. Mr. Narendra Modi should keep it in mind that he is Prime Minister not only for Gujarat but for the entire nation. Accord priority to Telangana on a par with Gujarat in fund allocation,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Holding both BJP and BRS responsible for the neglect to Telangana in the budget, the Congress leader demanded that the Union government start railway coach factory, accord national status for irrigation projects and allocate funds for the construction of houses to the poor. He said that the BRS remained silent on the budget to protect itself from the corruption.

Replying to a question, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ yatra would commence from February 6 at Sammakka Saralamma Jatara place in Mulugu and would continue for 60 days in the first phase covering about 50 constituencies. Party national leadership would participate at select occasions. A decision will be taken on continuing the yatra after discussing in the party, he added.