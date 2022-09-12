Centre discriminating against Telangana from day one: CM

It never responded to State’s plea for payment of power dues from A.P.: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana since day one of its formation by unilaterally transferring large extent of geographical area — seven mandals — including 460-megawatt Lower Sileru hydroelectric power project that generates low-cost energy round the year.

The decision against Telangana was taken by the first meeting of the Narendra Modi Cabinet even before a government assumed office (appointed day) here, Mr. Rao told the Assembly on Monday as part of the short discussion on Central Electricity Bill – Ramifications.

The discrimination against Telangana by the BJP-led government at the Centre was going on unabated and the recent directions given to pay power dues to Andhra Pradesh was the latest episode of it. He recollected that there was no response from the Centre to several letters written by Telangana on power dues from A.P., which stood at ₹17,828 crore now, including ₹11,248 crore principal amount, but “it wants us to pay A.P.” over ₹6,757 crore dues, including ₹3,442 crore principal amount.

The dues from A.P. were in lieu of Telangana’s investment in the Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Project and Employees Trust Fund share and others, he explained. The Centre had snatched Lower Sileru Power Project from Telangana but had failed to provide even one-megawatt of power supply from the 4,000 MW dedicated thermal power plant as provisioned in the Bifurcation Act even eight years after formation of the State.

The Chief Minister said the State government refused to accept the Centre’s condition for 0.5% borrowing limit under FRBM Act, which amounts to ₹25,000 crore in five years, in lieu of fixing meters to agricultural pumpsets. He alleged that the Centre was also discriminating against Telangana in the matter of REC and PFC loans to power and irrigation projects by bringing in an arbitrary condition of signing a tripartite agreement mid-way of the loans’ disbursement.

He pointed out that the Centre, Ministry of Power, was unmoved even after a letter to it from the Ministry of Industries stating that stoppage of timely release of funds would affect the progress of projects and meeting the ever growing demand for power. He reiterated that Telangana would oppose the new power Bill tooth and nail in the interests of the poor and farmers.