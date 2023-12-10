Centre developing ‘Vibrant Villages’ in Northeast to promote tourism, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

December 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Centre was making efforts to promote tourism in the northeastern States by developing ‘Vibrant Villages’ as attractive tourist destinations.

About 23 view points were being developed with facilities such as restaurants for tourists, and the first one would be opened in the northeast soon, he said.

The concept of ‘Home Stays’ was also being promoted as it would provide huge employment opportunities for residents, he said and pointed out that the Centre had also been encouraging the people to have their destination weddings within the country.

Participating in the ‘Hospitality and Tourism Sector in South India and NE States’ symposium here, the Minister said tourism was a revenue and employment generator for countries around the world and highlighted the need to develop domestic tourism destinations with world-class amenities by attracting investments as it also helped the disadvantaged.

Tourism had been the fastest growing sector revenue-wise and in employment generation, and there had been an increasing flow of tourists into the country this year. A business of $22.5 billion was done till October this year and this was 69% more than the previous year’s, he said.

The Centre was investing about $850 million for developing infrastructure in about 100 tourist destinations in the Himalayan States and the northeast. Since connectivity was crucial, the capitals of the seven States in the region were being connected with rail, with works having been completed in Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, said Mr. Kishan.

The Modi government had been focussing on improving highways – increasing it from 90,000 km to 1.45 lakh km or by 59% and four-lane highways from 18,000 km to 45,000 km or by 143%. Roadside amenities were being improved with all fuel retail outlets having been asked to make provision for toilets and other facilities.

The number of airports were doubled to 148 and the Indian Railways had been requested to increase the number of ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains to different domestic tourist destinations, the Minister said and called for more public, and private partnership projects for sustainability and inclusiveness.

Tourism in Telangana

Tourism Secretary Shailaja Ramayyar said the Telangana government was planning to develop 30 special tourism areas. The objective was to have a mission-mode approach to develop the tourism sector in different arenas of hospitality, entertainment and others. She expected the proposed new policy to give thrust to eco-tourism, adventure tourism and others.

