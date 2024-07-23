Centre committed to Telangana’s development: Bandi

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Union Budget had given substantial funds for the infrastructure growth, welfare, agriculture, education and other sectors of Telangana from which the State is sure to benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once the department-wise allocations are clear, we are going to present before people the precise details of the funds disbursal. The Centre is committed to the development of Telangana. Is it possible to function without Central funds? The Congress and BRS are unnecessarily making baseless allegations,” he said.

Stating that the Budget reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi balancing development and welfare, the Karimnagar MP said about 210 km of the proposed Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor falls in TG and some districts of the 150 backward districts identified across the country are sure to get funds for development. Several railway and highway projects are under construction here, he pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

He castigated the BRS government under K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not taking measures to seek national project status for either Kaleshwaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation projects. Even the detailed project reports were not shared with the Centre, charged the BJP leader.

KCR had also made tall claims about the state government establishing the Bayyaram steel factory even after ‘experts’ were emphatic it was not viable. A railway wagon factory is already coming up at Kazipet. The Congress and the BRS parties have been taught a “lesson” in the Parliament elections yet they are continuing to spread disinformation about the BJP led NDA Government, claimed the Minister.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar has advised both the parties to come up with constructive suggestions and cooperate with the Centre for the overall development of the state, said an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.