Centre cannot fix meters to farm pumpsets without State’s consent: BJP president

December 08, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, refuted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s charge of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of “forcibly installing electricity meters to the agriculture pump sets”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing people at Mogilipet village of Mallapur mandal in Jagitial district as part of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the Centre would not be able to install electricity meters to agriculture pump sets without the consent of the state government.

He asserted that the new Electricity Act enacted by the Centre had no mention of installation of electricity meters in the agriculture sector. “I challenge the KCR government to prove that the Centre is insisting on meters for agriculture pump sets. If it does, I will take up complete responsibility for the same. If it doesn’t, will KCR tender unconditional apology to people in public?” the BJP president asked.

The Centre had, however, fixed a ‘meter’ to the family of KCR to “measure its corruption” and would not spare him. “It has begun the exercise to expose the corrupt TRS leaders in public,” he said. The TS power distribution companies were pushed into deep crisis by defaulting in clearing subsidy dues to the extent of ₹60,000 crore and had burdened the common man by increasing the power tariff, he said.

Reacting to KCR’s criticism that ‘Make In India’ slogan of the Modi government, the BJP leader retorted: “If only Chinese goods are sold in China Bazar, do Mysore Bajji and Mysore Pak come from Mysore and Irani Chai from Iran? KCR should know that whatever is sold in Chinese markets are the locally-made products under ‘Make In India’,” he claimed.

The KCR government had failed to fulfil pre-election promises like reopening of Muthyampet sugar factory, separate board for Gulf migration victims, development of Vemulawada and Basar temples at a cost of ₹100 crore each etc., he added.