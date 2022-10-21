Centre blamed for encroachment of Bhadradri lands in AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre for the encroachment of 650 acres of land, now lying in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh following unilateral transfer of seven mandals of Telangana in 2014, belonging to Bhadradri temple in Telangana.

“Except for doing politics in the name of Ram and using the name for its political interests, BJP has no sincerity on protecting either the Bhadradri temple or its lands being encroached in transferred mandals in AP”, Mr. Vinod Kumar said in a statement on Friday. He demanded that the Centre act against the encroachment of Bhadradri temple lands as it did unilaterally while transferring the seven mandals of Telangana.

Alleging that the encroachment of Bhadradri lands was going on at the behest of YCR Congess Party and Telugu Desam Party leaders there, Mr. Vinod Kumar asked the Centre to transfer back the areas of seven mandals which have no threat of submergence in the Polavaram project water. He stated that it was due to the unilateral transfer of the seven mandals of Telangana to AP that had encouraged the encroachment of temple lands.

A delegation of lawyers and elected representatives from Bhadrachalam met Mr. Vinod Kumar on the issue of temple lands’ encroachment. They explained to the Planning Board Vice-Chairman that Bhadradri temple had 917 acres of land at Purushottapatnam village of Yetapaka mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and of which 650 acres had already been encroached upon. The lands were donated to the temple by Somaraju Purushottama Dasu in 1878.