Centre bent upon weakening Singareni with coal blocks’ auction

December 04, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has requested the Centre to reserve coal blocks to Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on the nomination basis in the Godavari Valley Coal Field and as also elsewhere under Section 17A/11A of the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mr. Vinod Kumar said the process of auction of coal block in the 16 th tranche was in progress with publication of notice inviting tender on November 3. The Centre was unmoved to the pleas of Singareni and Telangana government although it could allot blocks directly.

He alleged that the Centre was wilfully neglecting the plea of Singareni and the State government to allot Kalyana Khani, Koyalagudem, Shravanapalli and Sattupalli blocks to SCCL and trying to auction them. Koyalagudem-III block was already auctioned and allotted to a private company — Auro Coal Private Ltd.

While stating that it would not privatise Singareni, the Centre was going ahead with its plans to auction the mines in the area to weaken SCCL so that it could slip into losses, an indirect move to privatise a public sector company. He sought to know what answer Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on auction of coal blocks in the Singareni areas even after stating publicly at Ramagundam recently that the Centre would not privatise the company, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.

He stated that the process of 16 th tranche of coal blocks auction would continue till February 10 next with bidders taking up site visits, submission of bids, opening of technical bids taking place in between.