Centre benefiting A.P., Congress mum: BRS

January 20, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Centre of benefiting Andhra Pradesh, as it has been doing since day one of the formation of Telangana, in the name of handing over the management of common projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and said that the Congress government in Telangana has been acting as a mute spectator.

Terming the minutes of the meeting convened by the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) on January 17 as a death knell to the interests of Telangana, particularly combined Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts, former Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said here on Saturday that the State government and Ministers who spoke on the issue on Friday, were giving lame reasons on the minutes released by the Centre in which it had stated that both Telangana and AP had agreed to hand over the common projects and the formalities would be finalised within a week.

He sought to know whether people should believe in the minutes released by the MoJS or the claims of the Ministers that the State government did not agree to hand over the projects. Once handed over to the KRMB, even Irrigation engineers would not be in a position to go to the dams. The government was supporting the Centre’s efforts to benefit AP, he said while addressing a press conference, along with legislators K. Venkatesh Yadav and M.S. Prabhakar Rao and party leader G. Srinivas Yadav.

Both Chief Minister of AP Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Opposition Leader N. Chandrababu Naidu were sitting pretty as the Centre was protecting that State’s interests harming Telangana’s future. Mr. Naidu was elated that his disciple was ruling Telangana now and the disciple was talking about burying BRS in a 100-metre-deep grave during his ongoing official foreign tour. However, several such leaders who spoke about burying BRS were buried by people.

In spite of all sorts of pressures the BRS government in the past stood by the interests of Telangana and then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made it clear that any decision by the Centre in the matter of projects would not be accepted by Telangana till the State’s share in Krishna and Godavari rivers was not finalised forcing the Centre to continue the status quo.

As a national party, the Congress had never spoken in favour of the State’s share in the river waters and it had also kept quiet when seven mandals of combined Khammam district, including Lower Sileru project, were transferred unilaterally to AP within a month after formation of Telangana.