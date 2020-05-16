Centre asks KRMB to stop AP on its Krishna diversion plans

In a significant move in the ongoing row over Krishna water diversion by Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister for Jal Shakti (Water Resources) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is reported to have directed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to convene a meeting immediately with the member States to discuss the issue.

The directions given to KRMB were mentioned in Mr. Shekhawat’s letter in reply to Karimangar MP from BJP Bandi Sanjay who asked the former to intervene in the issue in which the interests of Telangana are at stake in violation of the riparian rights as also contravening the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act.

Mr. Sanjay wrote a letter to the Union Minister earlier this month highlighting the issue of AP’s plans to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator and planning of another lift scheme to draw 3 tmc ft of water a day from Srisailam reservoir.

“I got the matter examined by our Ministry and I have directed that KRMB to convene a board meeting immediately to discuss the detailed project reports (DPRs) of the AP’s plans and examine them technically to see whether they are as per the provisions regarding the management of river waters in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Until then, KRMB is directed to ask AP to stop proceeding further on these projects,” the Union Minister stated in his letter to the Karimnagar MP.

The Union Minister is also understood to have directed the officials of the Ministry to immediately call for a meeting of the Apex Council to discuss about the issue and also other matters pertaining to the utilisation of Krishna river waters by the two member States.