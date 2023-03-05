Centre asks KRMB to stop addl. pay to its staff, recover such amount

March 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) has asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) authorities to stop and recover 25% additional basic pay being paid to officials, engineers and other employees, who are deputed from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the two member States – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, working for the board.

In a communication to the Member-Secretary of the board, the MoJS authorities apparently asked the river board to stop payment of additional salaries since they were working for the Union Government and their pay and allowances would not be more than what is prescribed for other employees in similar cadres working for the Central government departments.

Sources stated that those working for the river board are getting additional pay after a resolution was passed by the board in October 2020 after it was brought to the board’s notice that the engineers working for inter-State wing of the Irrigation Department of Telangana are being paid 25% additional basic. The matter came to the notice of the MoJS when the authorities of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) wrote to the Minister later along with proposals for payment of increased salaries to the board employees on the lines of KRMB staff.

After learning about the KRMB staff getting paid higher salaries, the MoJS authorities instructed the KRMB officials in July 2021 to stop paying higher salaries. However, the board officials wrote to the Ministry stating there was no need to follow the instructions as the river board is an independent agency established under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Recently, the MoJS addressed another letter to the river board citing the provisions under Section 85 (3) of Reorganisation Act and directed the KRMB authorities to stop paying additional salaries to its employees and recover the additional payment made to them so far. Repeated attempts over phone to contact the KRMB authorities on the issue yielded no response.