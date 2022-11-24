Centre approves two road projects in Telangana, worth ₹ 573 crore

November 24, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari shares info on social media

The Hindu Bureau

Nitin Gadkari | Photo Credit: -

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has informed on Thursday that widening of the existing 2-lane road stretch of NH-163 between Hyderabad and Bhopalpattnam in Chhattisgarh to 4-lane with paved shoulders has been approved with an estimated cost of ₹136.22 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road stretch connects major tourist places such as Laknavaram Lake and Bogatha waterfalls in Mulugu district of Telangana. Mr. Gadkari stated on a social media platform that development of the road stretch would improve the inter-state connectivity between Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Stating that Mulugu is a Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected district, he said the development of the stretch would help the government to have better control over LWE activities.

Further, rehabilitation and upgradation of the 2-lane NH-167K stretch of Hyderabad/Kalwakurthy-Nandyal/Tirupati/Chennai highway to 4-lane with paved shoulders including the approaches of iconic suspension bridge across the river Krishna between Nagarkurnool (Telangana) and Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) has been approved with a cost of ₹436.91 crore in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gadkari explained that NH-167K would reduce the distance between Hyderabad/Kalwakurthy and Nandyal/Tirupati/Chennai by about 80 km as a section of the vehicular traffic using NH-44 now would take to NH-167K after its completion. He said Nandyal is an important trade centre for agricultural and forest products as it is abutting the Nallamala forest range.

The sanctioned iconic bridge at Kollapur (Somasila) would be the gateway for both the Telugu States and would help promote tourism, Mr. Gadkari added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US