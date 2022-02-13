Centre approves release of ₹ 2.5 crore for Sammakka Saralamma jathara

Earmarked ₹44 crore for tribal universities in Telangana and AP: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the Northeastern Region, announced on Sunday that the Centre has approved release of ₹2.5 crore for the Sammakka Saralamma Medaram Jathara.

“The government respects the unique culture and heritage of tribal communities. The Sammakka Saralamma Medaram Jatara is one of the largest tribal festivals in the world and the government is extending all possible support”,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy adding that the Centre has sanctioned approximately ₹80 crore for the Tribal Circuit in Telangana and this included the construction of tourist amenities centre, amphitheatre, public convenience facilities, cottages, tented accommodation, gazebos, seating benches, solid waste management infrastructure, solar lights, landscaping and drinking water fountains in Medaram.

“Our government is addressing the imbalances in the budgetary provisions allocated to the tribal community under the UPA rule. In this regard, our government has earmarked ₹44 crore for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Tribal Universities in the budget estimates for 2022-2023,” informed the Union Minister. “Since 2014, the Ministry of Tourism under the domestic promotion and publicity, including hospitality scheme, has released 2.45 crore for celebrating various festivals across the state of Telangana. To recognise the tribal freedom fighters who participated in about 85 revolts during our independence movement, the government is building 10 tribal museums across the country. This includes the Ramji Kond Tribal tribal museum in Telangana and the Alluri Sitarama Raju Tribal Museum in Andhra Pradesh with a commitment of Rs. 15 crore each,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy.

“As a part of Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Ministry of Tourism undertook projects to develop the Tribal Circuit of Mulugu, Laknavaram, Medavaram, Tadvai, Damaravi, Mallur and Bogatha waterfalls,” informed the Union Minister.