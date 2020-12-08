‘Centre and State breaking back of farmers’

Bhongirl Member of Parliament Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said the Centre’s farm laws would break the back of farmers, by cutting off their access to minimum support price, among various failed assurances through the three Acts.

In Telangana too, he said, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao “like a dictator ordered farmers to grow maximum fine variety paddy, but when it came to its procurement he failed them,” he said.

Mr. Venkat Reddy, taking part in Bharat bandh, with hundreds of Congress activists, staged a blockade on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) near Kethepally, and raised slogans against the Centre and State policies.

He said Congress’ five-year plans and infrastructure development such as the Nagarjunasagar and Bhakra-Nangal dams made India one of the granaries of the world. However, if the Centre passes “black laws” such as the three Acts in question as developmental and tried to implement them, the Congress would intensify the stir.

He assured farmers that the Congress would stand by them till the repeal of the new Acts.

Criticising KCR’s farm management in Telangana, Mr. Venkat Reddy said the TRS government failed in insuring farmers when the heavy floods resulted in losses worth several crores, and in providing remunerative prices to fine varieties and select crops.