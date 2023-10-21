Centre and BJP jealous of KCR and trying to financially cripple Telangana: KTR

October 21, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration and working president of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao accused the Central government of trying to financially cripple the Telangana government in the election season stopping funds for welfare programmes and also to purchase power.

In an informal chat with reporters here, Mr. Rama Rao feared that the Centre was rubbing its vengeance on some IAS officers to work against the BRS government, whose governance the Prime Minister and the BJP were jealous of.

The Minister made these controversial remarks when asked about TS Transco Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao claiming that funds were not being released by some officers for purchasing power. “Maybe a few officers are being influenced by the Central government, and I fear this is happening,” he remarked.

Mr. Rama Rao felt that this was all to show the BRS government in a bad light and alleged that the BJP was jealous and vengeful and would go any distance to gain vicarious pleasure. He reminded how Union Minister R.P. Singh had threatened to stop funds to Telangana openly. He argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was jealous of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as he could not digest the former’s governance model.

Rahul Gandhi’s arrogance

Mr. Rama Rao also made some interesting comments on Rahul Gandhi and his ‘arrogance’, which he felt was preventing political parties from allying with the Congress to defeat the BJP. Congress is facing a leadership crisis but it will not accept it and even Rahul Gandhi is not willing to take up a leadership role but is visiting Telangana and making tall promises. “In what capacity is he making those promises,” he asked.

Lashing out at TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, he said the person who is ’selling’ seats for money will not hesitate to sell the State. Congress doesn’t have candidates in 45 seats and how can it dream of coming to power? he asked.

Appeal to youngsters

The Minister said he understood the pain of youngsters over the recruitments and controversies surrounding the TSPSC but asked them to remember that it was the BRS that gave 1.40 lakh jobs, which is more than 10,000 government jobs per year. This was much higher compared to recruitments under the Congress regime.

He said youngsters should not fall for the propaganda of the Opposition parties and promised that more focus would be on them in the next term of the BRS government.

