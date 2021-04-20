Telangana

Centre amends Presidential Order on two TS districts

The Central government has given its consent to the State government’s request for amending the Presidential Order on reorganisation of districts.

The State government requested the Centre to amend the Presidential Order — Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order — by including two districts — Mulugu and Narayanpet. The two districts were created after the Presidential Order was amended to increase the number of districts from 10 to 31. The State government, accordingly, sent proposals to the Union Home Ministry seeking amendment to the order for taking all the 33 districts into consideration in public employment.

The State also sought inclusion of Vikarabad under Charminar zone based on the appeal from locals. The district was earlier placed along with Jogulamba Gadwal district. In the gazette notification issued on Monday, the Centre announced the amendment to the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadre and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order 2018.

The new order – Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Amendment Order, 2021, will come into force at once, the Union Home Ministry said in the gazette.

