Centre allocates Home posts between TS, AP

Nine non-cadre SPs, 49 additional SPs and 192 DSPs allotted to Telangana

The allocation of officials of the Home department in some categories pending between the two Telugu States has finally been completed.

The Central government released orders on Wednesday allocating officials of the cadre of non-cadre Superintendents of Police, Additional Superintendents of Police (Civil) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (Civil) between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Accordingly, nine non-cadre SPs, 49 additional SPs and 192 DSPs are allotted to Telangana while 16 non-cadre SPs, 64 additional SPs and 302 DSPs were allotted to Andhra Pradesh under Section 77 (2) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Centre, according to officials, intervened in the issue as the two States could not resolve the differences that arose in the allocation of the officials notwithstanding several rounds of deliberations between senior officials representing the two sides. The order would, however, be not effective for employees who obtained stay against their allocation to any of the successor States. Orders in respect of such officials would become effective only on vacation of the stay.

The Union government said persons who were yet to be allocated between the two States would continue to work in their respective places till the allocation is made by the Central government based on the recommendations made by the advisory committee.