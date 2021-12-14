Centre adopting delaying tactics on MSP Act: CPI (M)

HYDERABAD

14 December 2021

Scope for black laws to be brought again, says Raghavulu

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has charged the BJP-led Central government with adopting delaying tactics in enacting a legislation assuring minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ produce.

This was evident from the manner in which the Centre had announced its decision to constitute an expert committee to study the issue rather than taking steps to draft a legislation in line with the demand of the farmers. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the three “black laws” brought by the Centre were good but there were problems in convincing farmers on them was indicative of the Centre’s intentions, CPI (M) polit bureau member B.V. Raghavulu said.

In an informal chat with reporters after the party’s two-day State Secretariat meeting here on Tuesday, Mr. Raghavulu cautioned farmers about the scope for the Centre bringing in the “black laws” in future. He expressed concern that the government was bent on privatizing godown space while there was no clarity on the Central government’s policy relating to procurement of foodgrain.

Taking up a sustained struggle against the liberalization policies of the BJP-led government was the only solution to the problems faced by different sections. People should accordingly teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the upcoming elections in five States as afflicting losses to the BJP politically was the only manner in which farmers could protect their interests.

Welcoming the struggle launched by farmers to ensure withdrawal of the agricultural laws which were against their interests, he said the CPI (M) would continue its support to the farmers’ agitation till MSP was given legal sanctity. The impact of the sustained struggle launched by farmers could be seen from the fact that the Centre had kept on hold 29 legislations which otherwise would have been introduced in the winter session of Parliament.

“The Centre is on the defensive and hence, did not allow debate on the controversial Electricity Reform Bill,” he said. He criticized the Centre for not finalizing its stand on procurement of foodgrains from farmers in spite of the repeated requests made by State governments, including the TRS government of Telangana.