Centre admits ₹450 crore for backward regions development not released to TS for three years

April 03, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central government has admitted that funds to the tune of ₹1,350 crore have not been released to Telangana for three years.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said a sum of ₹450 crore each was released to the State for five years from 2015-19 and 2020-21. The amount was however not released during the years 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23.

He was replying to a query by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) member Nama Nageswara Rao on the government not releasing the grant for three years totalling to ₹1,350 crore though it was mandated under Section 94 (2) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 for the development of backward areas in the State. Section 94 (2) of the Act dealing with fiscal measures, including tax incentives to two Telugu States, says that the Central government should support the programmes for the development of backward areas in the successor States, including expansion of physical and social infrastructure.

Repeated pleas by the State government went in vain as the Centre was yet to release the funds for development of nine backward districts at ₹50 crore a year for each of them. Asked for the reasons for non-release by Mr. Nageswara Rao, Mr. Chaudhary said the government had released funds under the said section to Telangana based on the recommendations of the NITI Aayog and “submission of utilisation certificate by the State”. The release was also subject to availability of resources with the Union government, he added.